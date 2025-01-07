CM Maryam taking major steps for uplift of Punjab: Sh Aftab

Attock - MNA and Member Supreme Judicial Counsel Sheikh Aftab Ahmad has said that Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz is taking revolutionary steps for the development of the province and prosperity of its people.

He said this after inaugurating Suthra Punjab Program in Attock on Monday.

MPA Chaudhry Sher Ali, Jahangir Khanzada, Malik Hameed Akbar, Commissioner Rawalpindi Aamir Khattak, DC Rao Atif Raza and other officers were also present.

Sheikh Aftab Ahmad said that the Suthra Punjab Program was need of the hour to ensure cleanliness of urban and rural areas. He said that this was for the first time that a program was being launched for urban and rural areas simultaneously.

He hoped that outsourcing of sanitation responsibilities will bring positive results and people will have clean and hygenic environment.

Sh Aftab also hoped that sanitary staff, already working in government sector, will not be made jobless and its services will be utilised.

MPA Chaudhry Sher Ali, in his address, said that for the sustainability of this program strict monitoring was needed and this program will be implemented in letter and spirit.

He emphasised upon the Waste Management Company administration to ensure availability of latest machinery and also ensure that sanitary staff is in proper uniform.

Commissioner Aamir Khattak while addressing the gathering ensured that no sanitary worker will be made jobless after launching of the Suthra Punjab Program and said that for the purpose control rooms will be established at tehsil level linked with PITB.

Aamir Khattak said that performance of RWMC will be monitored on daily basis and dumping sites will also be notified for the awareness of the public.

DC Rao Atif Raza in his address said that Suthra Punjab Program had been launched for the proper disposal of waste and garbage and for the purpose containers will be placed in different areas.

Earlier, in his welcome address, MD RWMC (Rawalpindi Waste Management Company) Sajid Akhtar highlighted the salient features of Suthra Punjab Program and said that all machinery and human resource will be made available within three months.

All vehicles of the company will have trackers while the sanitation staff will be in uniform.

He said that supervisors have been appointed at union council level who will be responsible for the cleanliness of their respective areas.