CM, Saudi prince discuss bilateral cooperation

LAHORE - Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif praised Saudi Arabia’s longstanding brotherly cooperation with Pakistan, stating, “Saudi Arabia is like Pakistan’s elder brother; the hearts of the people of both countries beat together.” The CM held a detailed meeting with the former Governor of Hafr Al-Batin Province of Saudi Arabia H.E. Prince Mansoor, to discuss the promotion of bilateral relations and mutual cooperation, here on Monday. The meeting also focused on potential investment opportunities in various sectors in Punjab. During the discussions, the chief minister invited Saudi investors to explore opportunities in infrastructure, health, education, and religious tourism in Punjab. She assured Saudi investors of her government’s full cooperation and the provision of incentives under a special package. “The Punjab government has ensured foolproof security and established a system based on merit to improve the business environment in the province” she said. Prince Mansoor stated, “The relationship between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia is crucial for the stability and prosperity of the entire region.” He added, “Saudi Arabia will always stand by Pakistan.”