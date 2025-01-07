Tuesday, January 07, 2025
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

Cold wave grips Pakistan: Snowfall and fog disrupt life

Cold wave grips Pakistan: Snowfall and fog disrupt life
Web Desk
10:32 AM | January 07, 2025
National

A severe cold wave continues to grip Pakistan, with freezing temperatures affecting northern regions.

The Meteorological Department reports ongoing snowfall in Azad Kashmir, Gilgit-Baltistan, and mountainous areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, plunging temperatures below freezing and freezing rivers, waterfalls, and lakes.

Residents in affected areas, including Neelum Valley, are facing food and medicine shortages as intense cold and snowfall disrupt daily life.

Temperature lows have been recorded at -10°C in Kalat, -9°C in Ziarat, -7°C in Gopis and Quetta, -5°C in Leh, and -4°C in Astore.

Meanwhile, dense fog on national highways has significantly reduced visibility, leading to the closure of several motorway sections. According to the Motorway Police spokesperson, M-2 (Lahore to Kot Momin), M-3 (Lahore to Abdul Hakeem), M-4 (Pindi Bhattian to Faisalabad), and M-11 (Lahore to Sialkot) have been temporarily shut to ensure safety.

Tags:

Web Desk

National

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2025-01-07/Lahore/epaper_img_1736230246.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025