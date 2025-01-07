Cold wave grips Pakistan: Snowfall and fog disrupt life

A severe cold wave continues to grip Pakistan, with freezing temperatures affecting northern regions.

The Meteorological Department reports ongoing snowfall in Azad Kashmir, Gilgit-Baltistan, and mountainous areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, plunging temperatures below freezing and freezing rivers, waterfalls, and lakes.

Residents in affected areas, including Neelum Valley, are facing food and medicine shortages as intense cold and snowfall disrupt daily life.

Temperature lows have been recorded at -10°C in Kalat, -9°C in Ziarat, -7°C in Gopis and Quetta, -5°C in Leh, and -4°C in Astore.

Meanwhile, dense fog on national highways has significantly reduced visibility, leading to the closure of several motorway sections. According to the Motorway Police spokesperson, M-2 (Lahore to Kot Momin), M-3 (Lahore to Abdul Hakeem), M-4 (Pindi Bhattian to Faisalabad), and M-11 (Lahore to Sialkot) have been temporarily shut to ensure safety.