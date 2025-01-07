Compulsory teaching of Quran in schools: SC issues notice to federation

ISLAMABAD - The Supreme Court of Pakistan on Monday directed a litigant to provide if there is any evidence of teaching an objectionable translation of the Holy Quran in any educational institution of Pakistan. The court observed that it can be blocked if an incorrect translation of the Holy Quran is found.

Justice Amin Ud Din Khan, head of the Seven-member Constitutional Bench of the Supreme Court heard the petition of Advocate Ali Khatana versus the Federation of Pakistan through the Federal Minister of Education for ‘Making Appropriate Legislation regarding Compulsory Teaching of the Holy Quran and Islamiat in schools.’

The court directed to give serial number to the petition and issued notices to the respondents.

Earlier, Advocated Aneeq Khattana urged before the court about his Constitutional Petition under Article 184 (3) of the Constitution of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan in the SCP to direct the Federation to make arrangements for the implementation of Article 31 of the Constitution in its entirety throughout Pakistan and to pass a restraining order against those who have violated this fundamental provision.

Commenting on the claim of the petitioner that there are no arrangements for teaching of the Holy Quran in Sindh and Baluchistan, Justice Hasan Azhar Rizvi remarked that he has learnt reading the Holy Quran (Nazira) in School in Sindh in 1971-72.

Justice Naeem Akhtar Afghan was surprised too to hear this and remarked that Balochistan Assembly has legislated for compulsory teaching of the Holy Quran.

The petitioner, however, said that technology has enabled miscreants to temper with the correct translation of the Holy Quran while there is a translation that is approved by the government. Justice Muhammad Ali Mazhar remarked that it can be blocked if any incorrect translation of the Holy Book is found.

The court directed the petitioner to provide if there is any evidence of teaching an objectionable translation of the Holy Quran and adjourned the proceedings for next hearing.