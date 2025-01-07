Tuesday, January 07, 2025
Convictions in cyber-harassment cases woefully low in Islamabad

Farwa Naqvi
January 07, 2025
Newspaper, Regional, Islamabad

ISLAMABAD  -  Despite a surge in disturbing cases of cyber-harassment and cyberbullying, the Federal Capital saw only four convictions in harassment and blackmailing cases in 2024, sparking concerns over the effectiveness of the justice system.

According to statistics of the Cyber Crime Wing of the Federal Investigation Agency, a mere 17% of enquiries initiated related to harassment and blackmailing of women, while only 20% of FIRs registered pertained to harassment of women. Furthermore, a dismal 17% of arrests were made of accused individuals mentioned in these cases.

The numbers are equally alarming when it comes to child pornography and minor blackmailing. In 2024, 10 such cases were registered, with three reported by international agencies and Interpol. Authorities made 10 arrests in connection with these cases. The low conviction rate raises questions about the systemic failures that allow perpetrators to go unpunished and calls for improved law enforcement, judicial reforms, and increased awareness to combat the growing menace of harassment and blackmailing.

Farwa Naqvi

