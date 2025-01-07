Tuesday, January 07, 2025
Crackdown launched to check overcharging at petrol stations

January 07, 2025
Newspaper, Regional, Multan

DERA ISMAIL KHAN  -  District administration Tank is taking solid measures to ensure availability of petroleum products at the officially notified prices in the district. In this regard, the administration says Additional Assistant Commissioner(AAC) Hassan Shah paid a surprise visit to various filling stations to ensure they are complying with the prices set by the Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority(OGRA). During the visit, AAC took stock of petrol availability at the pumps and checked gauge in a bid to prevent malpractices by the petrol stations. He said that steps would be taken to protect the public interest and prevent any kind of malpractice in fuel pricing or supply. He said the provincial government was giving top priority to provide best services under the public service agenda and in this regard, the district administration would make no compromise and would promote transparency in pricing of commodities.

