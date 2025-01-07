Cyber harassment’s deadly grip on minors and women

FARWA NAQVI

A mental health counsellor in Islamabad shares the story of her minor son who, being a victim of cyber-bullying and harassment by classmates, suffered in silence due to years of neglect and blame-shifting. The child’s parents and teachers would often reprimand him for mistakes, labelling him a “bad person”. Hence, he did not find it safe to confide in anyone about his experience of the turmoil he was going through.

The mother recounts how unknowingly to the parents, the cyber harassment persisted for over a year, eroding her son’s confidence, self-esteem, and sense of self. “He became withdrawn, mistrustful, and eventually turned to aggressive behaviours and substance abuse.”

Being a counsellor, she recognized the signs and intervened. “In parenting, it’s essential to allow mistakes and encourage recovery. By creating a safe space, I helped my son overcome his behavioural issues.”

She emphasizes the importance of empathetic parenting, saying, “Often, we focus on the child’s behaviour without considering what they might be going through. As parents, we must provide a nurturing environment where our children feel comfortable opening up to us.”

It is of utmost importance to make your children feel protected in the dark world of the web.

“Cases of cyber harassment are escalating alarmingly, with a disturbing majority of victims being minors and women,” warns Iqra Muqaddas, Inspector of Cyber Crime at the Federal Investigation Agency in Islamabad.

“Minors are increasingly active on social media, but they lack the awareness to protect themselves online. They struggle to differentiate between genuine and malicious interactions, often believing that strangers on the internet pose no harm given the physical distance.”

Parents, too, are often unaware of the risks. “They consider online gaming to be safe, but many games have communicative channels that can be exploited by predators to access their children.”

Harassers frequently lure minors into sending explicit pictures, which are then used for blackmail and child pornography. Organized groups target children through games and social media, using manipulative tactics to coerce them into completing increasingly explicit ‘tasks’ that children deem part of the game.

A particularly disturbing trend is that children often trust strangers over their own parents. “The relationship between parents and children can be strained, leading kids to believe blackmailers who threaten to reveal their secrets to their parents,” Muqaddas notes.

These alarming insights highlight the urgent need for parents, educators, and authorities to educate minors about online safety and protect them from the growing threat of cyber harassment.

“Your phone is essentially a television screen, broadcasting your every move to unseen eyes,” warns Iqra, highlighting the alarming reality of cyber harassment, which disproportionately affects minors and women.

Many female victims unwittingly compromise their data when they take their phones for repairs, only to have it stolen and used for blackmail. A common misconception is that deleted or reset data is irretrievable, but Iqra cautions that even backups can be accessed.

Organized crime groups specialize in extorting money through cybercrime, employing tactics like mirror identification, WhatsApp OTP hacks, and exploiting linked devices. Alarmingly, many people recklessly download free apps, blindly agreeing to terms and conditions that grant access to their personal data, including galleries, microphones, contacts, and cameras.

Iqra recalls raiding operations where she discovered troves of stolen data, including entire photo galleries and contact lists. She notes that some app owners have even used microphones to secretly record victims’ conversations and whereabouts, often without their knowledge or consent.

Women are frequently targeted by exploitative men, including ex-spouses and those posing as employers. Iqra recounts a disturbing case: “A man pretended to be a producer from a prominent media house, contacting multiple women from Dubai and manipulating them into sharing personal data and recording it. He then blackmailed them into sending explicit media.”

The perpetrator was eventually apprehended at the airport upon his return to Pakistan.

This case highlights the sinister tactics used by blackmailers and the importance of vigilance in online interactions.

Sara (name changed for protection) shares a harrowing experience of online deception. After meeting a man on a matrimonial website, she became engaged, only to be subjected to relentless harassment for financial favours.

As she dug deeper, Sara discovered that her fiancé had made similar promises to multiple women, exploiting them for money. Shockingly, his entire family was complicit in the scam, using matrimonial websites to lure unsuspecting women with false marriage promises, ultimately extorting funds to support their family business.

Iqra emphasizes the institutions’ commitment to protecting women and minors, even from their own families. “We maintain confidentiality and refrain from disclosing sensitive information or secrets shared by victims to their perpetrators,” she explains.

When investigating cases, authorities exercise discretion when handling evidence, such as explicit content sent by victims to perpetrators during a relationship. “We avoid mentioning such details to prevent causing further trauma to the victim,” Iqra notes, acknowledging the societal context. “Pakistan’s gender-based courts operate with a trauma-informed approach, prioritizing victims’ well-being. When dealing with minors and harassment victims, female officers take the lead, asking limited questions to avoid re-traumatization.”

Naila, a victim of alleged harassment by her husband and brother-in-law, expresses frustration with the cyber crime cell’s inaction. Despite submitting her application and undergoing forensic analysis of her devices over a year and a half ago, Naila claims she has yet to receive a response or update on her case.

Despite the alarming rise in harrowing experiences, the Cyber Crime Wing of the Federal Investigation Agency reported only four convictions in harassment and blackmailing cases in the Federal Capital in the year 2024. The statistics reveal a concerning trend:

- 17% enquiries initiated related to harassment and blackmailing of women.

- Only 20% of FIRs registered pertained to harassment of women.

- A mere 17% of arrests were made of accused individuals mentioned in these cases.

Furthermore, 10 cases of child pornography and minor blackmailing were registered in 2024, with three reported by international agencies and Interpol. Authorities made 10 arrests in connection with these cases.