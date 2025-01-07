Delay in £190m case verdict a pressure tactic: Imran

RAWALPINDI - Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan has claimed that the verdict of £190 million case against him and his wife has been deferred again as a pressure tactic by the rulers.

“They want a sword hanging on my neck by not giving a verdict of £190m case,” Aleema Khan, the sister of incarcerated former prime minister Imran Khan, quoted him as saying during her talk with media outside the Adiala Jail here on Monday.

This is to be mentioned here that the court yesterday deferred the announcement of the £190 million case against Imran Khan and his wife for January 13.

Aleema said that the PTI founder wants them to sentence him so the entire world would know what kind of case is this. She said that Imran would immediately challenge the accountability court’s verdict in the high court if he is sentenced.

Slamming the rulers, Imran’s sister said that the government was giving the impression that the PTI founder wanted to get out of jail after striking an NRO-like deal.

Aleema further stated that there were efforts made for Imran Khan to leave the country, with attempts to have him go abroad for three years, then two years, and finally for six months. There were also suggestions to place him under house arrest or have him remain silent while the government continued its work.