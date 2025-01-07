ECC approves TSGs worth billions for different ministries, divisions

ISLAMABAD - The Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) of the Cabinet on Monday approved technical supplementary grants (TSGs) worth billions of rupees for different ministries and divisions.

Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue, Senator Muhammad Aurangzeb chaired a meeting of the Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) of the Cabinet. The ECC reviewed and approved a technical supplementary grant (TSG) of Rs1.945 billion in favor of the Ministry of Defence.

The Economic Coordination Committee also approved a technical supplementary grant (TSG) of Rs5.276 million for the National Commission on the Status of Women (NCSW), which involves the reallocation of funds from the Ministry of Human Rights (MoHR). This decision is aimed at supporting NCSW’s efforts in advancing gender equality and women’s empowerment in Pakistan.

The ECC considered and approved a proposal from the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting for a technical supplementary grant (TSG) of Rs2,462.302 million to facilitate the execution of 15 projects under the Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP) for FY2024-25.

The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting also presented a proposal to clear outstanding liabilities for the “Korean Culture Week” event and the 23rd Shanghai Cooperation Organization’s (SCO) Council of Heads of Government (CHG) meeting held in 2024. Due to insufficient budgetary allocations under operational heads, liabilities amounting to Rs25 million for the Korean Culture Week and Rs95.822 million for the SCO CHG meeting remain unpaid. The ECC approved the reallocation of Rs120.822 million as a technical supplementary grant. The Ministry of Federal Education and Professional Training presented a request for a technical supplementary grant (TSG) of Rs1.5 billion. The funding is intended to increase the salaries of faculty members under the Tenure Track System, which has not been revised since 2021. The ECC approved the request.

The Ministry of Interior requested a technical supplementary grant of Rs650.357 million to cover security arrangements and maintain law and order during the Shanghai Cooperation Organization Summit 2024, repair safe city cameras damaged during violent protests, and address other law enforcement needs. The ECC approved the request.

Additionally, the ECC approved a request from the Ministry of Interior to settle outstanding liabilities of $6.170 million (approximately Rs1.72 billion) with M/s Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd. This payment is to clear the remaining 5% of the contract cost for the Safe City Project Islamabad, as directed by the Islamabad High Court.

The Ministry of Industries and Production proposed declaring the warehousing and logistics sector as an industry. The ECC reiterated its previous decision made on August 15, 2024 whereby the Summary containing proposal of declaring warehousing as industry was approved.

The ECC also reviewed a request from the Ministry of Industries and Production to continue the Prime Minister’s Relief Package through the Utility Stores Corporation (USC) in FY2024-25. The ECC approved Rs1.679 billion to cover expenses incurred by USC between June 30 and August 18, 2024, on the condition that the subsidy was budgeted for this year, and no further expenditures would be carried beyond this period.

Finally, the Ministry of Commerce presented a proposal to ban the import of Polyol blended with HCFC-141b and HCFC-142b. The ECC approved the ban, effective from the end of January 2025. The committee also instructed the Ministry of Climate Change to consult with the Ministry of Industries and Production to ensure the latter has sufficient time to inform the relevant industry. It was further directed that no new LCs for the banned chemicals shall be opened.

In concluding remarks, Finance Minister Senator Muhammad Aurangzeb emphasized the importance of timely policy measures to address critical economic, energy, and industrial needs, with a focus on transparency and efficiency in implementation.

The meeting was attended by Musadik Masood Malik, Minister for Petroleum; Sardar Awais Ahmad Khan Leghari, Minister for Power; Ali Parvez Malik, Minister of State for Finance and Revenue; and federal secretaries and senior officers from relevant ministries and divisions.