Ex-CJP moves court against fine on charges of delaying trial case

ISLAMABAD - Former Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Jawad S Khawaja Monday challenged the apex court verdict to impose Rs20,000 upon him for allegedly delaying the military court trial case.

A six-member bench headed by Justice Amin-ud-Din, and comprising Justice Jamal Khan Mandokhail, Justice Muhammad Ali Mazhar, Justice Hassan Azhar Rizvi and Justice Musarrat Hilali, Justice Naeem Akhtar Afghan and Shahid Bilal on December 9, 2024 had turned down the ex-CJP plea to defer the Intra-Court Appeals (ICAs) against the SC judgment on military courts till the decision on 26th Amendment by Full Court.

Ex-CJP Jawad S Khawaja, in his petition, had denied causing any delay and argued that records demonstrated his repeated efforts to expedite the proceedings.

“There has been no delay by the petitioner. The record speaks for itself,” the application stated, highlighting two early hearing applications submitted to prioritize the appeal.

Justice Jawad contended that blaming him for delays was baseless and unfairly compromised the rights of those detained under military custody.

The ex-CJP also raised significant constitutional questions, particularly the validity of the 26th Amendment, which created the judicial commission responsible for appointing the current constitutional bench.

According to Khawaja, if the amendment is overturned, the decisions of this bench could become legally void, exposing a critical gap in judicial impartiality.

“It cannot be that the decisions of a Constitutional Bench declared unconstitutional are immune from judicial scrutiny,” he asserted. Such outcomes, he added, would undermine citizens’ access to justice and fundamental rights. The former chief justice further criticized the involvement of government members in the judicial commission, suggesting potential bias in appointing judges who handle cases tied to state interests, including military trials of civilians. “This raises serious questions about judicial independence,” he said.