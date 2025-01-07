Tuesday, January 07, 2025
Excessive Holidays

January 07, 2025
Undeniably, holidays are a global phenomenon and are celebrated worldwide in a moderate way. However, excessive holidays can be as perilous as they are pragmatic. Pakistan, unfortunately, faces an imprudent number of off-days. Summer and winter vacations, Quaid Day, Allama Iqbal Day, Pakistan Day, Independence Day, Defence Day, Benazir Bhutto’s anniversary (across Sindh), and Nawab Akbar Bugti’s martyrdom (in Balochistan) are some of the specific days during which businesses remain closed across the country.

While rest days are crucial for providing comfort and relaxation to the working population, an overindulgence in holidays breeds sluggishness and laxity. More significantly, the fertility rate can also surge as couples spend more time together, exacerbating the issue of overpopulation.

Holidays often bring numerous difficulties for the public, as educational institutions and hospitals remain closed. For instance, my cousin went to Larkana to collect certificates from the board office on December 27, Benazir Bhutto’s anniversary. Upon arrival, he was informed that the office was closed due to the holiday.

Holidays are not without their miseries, particularly for the general public. Of course, off-days should be celebrated but in moderation. The federal government and think tanks should address this issue once they are free from political squabbles.

WASEEM MURAD,

Hyderabad.

