Faisalabad police arrest suspects for harassing 9 year old girl and her mother

Faisalabad police have apprehended two suspects involved in harassing a 9-year-old girl and her mother.

The incident came to light when a citizen called the emergency helpline (15) to report the harassment. Officers from the Virtual Women Police Station were promptly dispatched to the scene.

Initial investigations revealed that the girl was playing outside her home when two boys began bothering her. When she screamed, her mother intervened, only for the boys to misbehave with her as well. The situation escalated when the suspects forcibly entered their home and continued harassing both the girl and her mother.

The police, acting swiftly on the complaint, ensured the safety of the victims and successfully arrested the suspects. Legal action is underway, according to the Safe Cities Authority spokesperson.

The Virtual Women Police Station remains committed to providing immediate support to women and children facing violence and abuse.