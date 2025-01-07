First meeting of PAC KP PA for 2025 held

Peshawar - The first meeting of the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly for 2025 was held on Monday, under the chairmanship of PAC Chairman and Speaker of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly, Babar Saleem Swati, at the Assembly Conference Room.

The meeting focused on discussing the audit paras of the Irrigation Department. PAC members Mushtaq Ahmed Ghani, Idrees Khattak, Taj Muhammad Tarand, Ahmad Karim Kundi, Riaz Khan, Makhdoom Aftab, Abdul Salam Afridi, and Ikramullah Ghazi attended the meeting.

During the session, Speaker Babar Saleem Swati expressed serious concerns over the poor preparation of the audit paras. He said that the presented paras lacked clarity and substantial information, resulting in a waste of time and resources for the committee. The Speaker remarked sternly, “We are not here to engage in fruitless discussions. If the meeting cannot produce tangible results, it would be better to adjourn it.”

Questions were raised during the meeting regarding the quality of the audit paras concerning the irrigation system. The Speaker decided to conduct a formal meeting with the Auditor General of Pakistan to address the quality and standards of financial accounts in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The meeting underscored the need for all departments to fulfil their responsibilities diligently to strengthen transparency and accountability in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. The committee emphasized the importance of taking immediate and firm actions to prevent the misuse of public resources.