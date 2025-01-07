Four die, 24 passengers injured as bus overturns near Head Muhammad Wala

MULTAN/ SHAKARGARH - At least four people were killed and 24 others sustained injuries in a tragic road accident near Head Muhammad Wala on Monday.

According to Rescue 1122 officials, a speeding passenger bus overturned after its tyre bursts. As a result, four passengers died on the spot while 24 passengers were critically injured. Rescue 1122 provided immediate medical assistance to five injured passengers on the spot while 19 critically injured passengers and the bodies were shifted to Nishtar Hospital Multan. Local police also arrived at the scene and launched an investigation to determine the cause of the accident.

Also, three persons were critically injured on Monday when a car collided with a motorbike due to dense fog in Paghala Morr, Shakargarh. According to rescue sources, a car collided with a motorbike and then hit a tree. As a result, three individuals including two siblings received serious injuries. Rescue sources stated that the accident occurred due to dense fog amid poor visibility on the road and the car driver was in high speed. The injured were rushed to district hospital for immediate medical. The condition of the victims was reported to be out of danger. Further investigation was underway.