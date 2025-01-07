Freelancing hub established in GB’s Taus region

GILGIT - The Pakistan Army, in collaboration with Special Communications Organization (SCO), has established a new freelancing hub at Government Boys High School Taus in Gilgit-Baltistan, marking a significant step toward digital education in the region.

School Principal Shaheen Beg reports that the facility has been designed to meet the evolving needs of local youth, offering training in online business, freelancing, and digital marketing skills. The hub aims to serve both students and community members, creating new employment opportunities in the digital economy.

“This freelancing hub will not only benefit our students but will also be accessible to the broader community,” Principal Beg stated. “It represents a crucial step in preparing our youth for the future job market through digital skills training.”

The initiative reflects growing efforts to expand digital literacy and economic opportunities in Gilgit-Baltistan’s remote areas.

Principal Beg emphasized that such facilities are essential in the current digital age, providing local youth with access to global employment opportunities.

The hub’s establishment aligns with broader national efforts to promote digital skills development and create employment opportunities in Pakistan’s northern regions.