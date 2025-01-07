Tuesday, January 07, 2025
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

German diplomat found dead in his apartment

German diplomat found dead in his apartment
NEWS WIRE
January 07, 2025
Newspaper, Regional, Islamabad, National

ISLAMABAD  - Thomas Fielder, the Second Secretary at the German Embassy in Islamabad, was found dead in his apartment within the Diplomatic Enclave, on Monday. A police spokesperson told APP that the body of Fielder was discovered after embassy staff raised concerns about his two-day absence from work. He said upon breaking into his apartment, they found him unresponsive and immediately informed the authorities. He said the body was taken to the Polyclinic Hospital, where a post-mortem examination was conducted to ascertain the cause of death. Preliminary investigations suggested that the diplomat had previously experienced a minor heart attack, which could potentially be linked to his cause of death.Police stated that the exact cause of death would be determined following the autopsy report. “Further investigations are underway to ascertain the circumstances surrounding the incident,” they added.The German Embassy has been notified, and embassy officials are cooperating with the authorities.

Quaid-e-Azam University delegation visits Senate

Tags:

NEWS WIRE

NEWS WIRE

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2025-01-06/Lahore/epaper_img_1736148849.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025