Gold price dips

ISLAMABAD - The price of 24 karat per tola gold decreased by Rs700 and was sold at Rs275,000 on Monday against its sale at Rs275,700 on previous trading day, All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported. The price of 10 grams of 24 karat gold also decreased by Rs600 to Rs235,768 from Rs236,368 whereas that of 10 grams of 22 karat also went down to Rs216,121 from Rs216,671.

The prices of per tola and ten gram silver remained constant at Rs3,350 and Rs2,872.08 respectively. The price of gold in the international market decreased by $7 to $2,632 from $2639, the Association reported.