Govt completely ignores private oil refineries, OMCs in consultation process

Any unilateral decision on such a critical matter in haste will have severe ramifications for oil industry.

ISLAMABAD - The federal government is not taking private stakeholders on board and has completely ignored oil refineries and oil marketing companies (OMCs) in the consultation process for the deregulation of oil prices.

“While the Prime Minister and finance minister are repeatedly stressing inclusion of private sector in consultation, the mandarins in the Petroleum Division apparently think otherwise or may be they feel more comfortable working with public sector companies only,” Chairman Oil Companies Advisory Council (OCAC) & Chief Executive Officer Attock Refinery Ltd, Adil Khattak said.

The refineries and OMCs have urged the government for the inclusion of private stakeholders and warned that any unilateral decision on such a critical matter in haste will have severe ramifications for the oil industry and could intensify the existing challenges faced by it. In a letter written to Petroleum Division, on deregulation of petroleum products prices, Oil Companies Advisory Council (OCAC) claimed that the refineries and OMCs had requested inclusion of major private sector stakeholders in the working group established to develop roadmap on future strategy of deregulation of downstream oil sector in Pakistan.

“We understand that the government is in the process of formulating a policy for the deregulation of petroleum product prices in near future. However, it is concerning to note that private-sector refineries and oil marketing companies (OMCs), which play a pivotal role in the downstream oil industry, have not yet been included in the consultation process,” said the letter written by Adil Khattak.

The copy of the letter available with The Nation said that it is critical to highlight that the industry is already facing existential challenges due to exemption of sales tax issue on petroleum products, smuggling of petroleum products, delay in revision of OMC margins, and other challenges that have been highlighted time and again.

“We strongly urge you to involve private sector refineries and OMCs in the consultation process to ensure the development of a balanced and workable deregulation policy for the country. Any unilateral decision on such a critical matter in haste will have severe ramifications for the oil industry and could intensify the existing challenges faced by it,” he said.

Meanwhile, Chairman Oil Companies Advisory Council (OCAC) & Chief Executive Officer Attock Refinery Ltd, Adil Khattak told the scribe that they had earlier also requested that the private sector major stakeholders should be included in consultation for deregulation/revision of pricing mechanism of petroleum products but it went unheeded. The refineries and OMCs are already faced with existential crisis due to unwarranted exemption of petroleum products from sales tax in the Finance Act 2024-25 making not only normal operations unsustainable but also jeopardising implementation of the Brownfield Refining Upgradation Policy, he added.

While the sales tax issue still remains unresolved inspite of numerous meetings and directives of Prime Minister and SIFC, taking up revision of petroleum products’ pricing mechanism at this stage is not only ill timed but non inclusion of private sector stakeholders in consultation can lead to complications as we have witnessed in formulation and implementation of the Brownfield Refineries Policy over last five years.