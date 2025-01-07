Govt cuts 150,000 posts to reduce expenditure

The federal government has abolished 150,000 positions across various ministries as part of its efforts to reduce expenditures, according to Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb.

Speaking to the media in Islamabad on Tuesday, Aurangzeb explained that 60% of the eliminated positions were vacant and had never been filled, with no plans to recruit for them in the future. This move is part of a broader strategy to cut government costs and promote sustainable economic growth.

He also highlighted ongoing structural reforms in the tax system and emphasized the growing role of the private sector in driving economic development.

As part of the rationalization initiative, the number of subordinate bodies under federal ministries has been reduced from 80 to 40, with some institutions merged and two ministries set to merge.

Aurangzeb further outlined the next phase of reforms, which will involve the abolition of 25 out of 60 subordinate bodies under four ministries—Science and Technology, Commerce, Housing and Works, and National Food Security.

Additionally, 20 bodies will be reduced, and nine will be merged. Service-related positions are also being outsourced to improve efficiency.

Describing the move as a key step toward rightsizing the government, Aurangzeb said the economy is improving, and the government is on track to meet its targets.