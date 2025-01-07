IHC disposes of PTI leader’s plea seeking cases details

ISLAMABAD - The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Monday disposed of the petition regarding cases details against Taimur Saleem Jhagra after submission of report. Chief Justice Aamer Farooq heard the case and subsequently disposed it of.

During the hearing of the petition regarding the provision of details of the cases registered in federal capital, lawyer Qasim Wadood appeared in the court on behalf of the petitioner.

The Deputy Attorney General submitted a report to the court on behalf of DSP Legal Sajid Cheema. According to the report, a case has been registered against Taimur Saleem Jhagra in the Secretariat Police Station. The court disposed of the petition after the details of the cases were provided.