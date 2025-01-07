Inefficient Railways

Pakistan Railways has refunded nearly Rs. 380 million to passengers over the past three years due to the late departure of trains from their originating stations. This figure, considering the modest fares of Pakistan Railways, highlights the alarming extent of delays and inefficiency within the system. Such a large sum underscores the chronic inability of the service to adhere to its schedules.

What makes this situation even more troubling is that refunds are only issued for delays exceeding six hours. In most other countries, a delay of 30 minutes or an hour would warrant passenger compensation. The fact that Pakistan’s trains routinely fail to depart even six hours after their scheduled time demonstrates how unreliable the service has become. This unreliability renders Pakistan Railways virtually useless for any serious individual or business attempting to plan operations around its timetable.

Despite being a critical component of the nation’s infrastructure, Pakistan Railways receives far less attention than highways or airports. Years of government neglect have left it riddled with inefficiency and mismanagement. Yet, Pakistan Railways is not beyond redemption. Historically, with competent leadership and focused reform, periods of improved operations and increased efficiency have been achieved. The railway system remains a potentially viable option for long-haul freight and passenger transport, especially between the northern and southern regions of the country. However, fundamental changes are needed. The idea of trains departing six hours late is unimaginable in any modern context. In countries like Japan or China, delays of even a few minutes prompt investigations and universal refunds. That Pakistan Railways has set the bar for refunds at six hours reflects a dismal operational standard.

This state of affairs speaks volumes about the broader inefficiencies plaguing Pakistan’s public institutions. It is a stark reminder of how far we must go to match global standards. Reforming Pakistan Railways is not merely about punctuality—it is about restoring trust in an essential public service and ensuring it can play its role in the nation’s economic and social development. Without urgent and sustained efforts, the potential of this vital institution will remain unrealised, and the burden of inefficiency will continue to fall on the passengers it is meant to serve.