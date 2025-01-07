Karachi mayor presents promotion orders to 118 KMC employees

KARACHI - Karachi Mayor Barrister Murtaza Wahab on Monday presented promotion orders to 118 employees at a ceremony held at the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) office, emphasising the merit-based approach to employee advancement. Speaking at the ceremony, Mayor Wahab assured that the city’s development would not be halted, despite the challenges faced by the local administration. “The issues between PPP and PML-N are not so difficult that they cannot sit together. The issues should be settled,” said Wahab, adding that it was time for both parties to collaborate and focus on resolving Karachi’s long-standing problems. He pledged that the administration would honor its promises to the public, aiming to restore Karachi’s vibrancy and promised a prosperous future for its residents. Speaking about KMC’s efforts to empower its workforce, Wahab said that 118 employees had been promoted, acknowledging the long delay in employee promotions, with many workers waiting for over 32 years. “Today, the PPP government is taking action,” he stated, highlighting that the promotion process would continue in the future. The mayor also responded to the tragic incident of a child’s death in Shah Faisal Colony, where a young boy fell into an open sewer. He expressed his deep sorrow over the incident and stressed the need for better safety measures. “While it is our responsibility to secure sewer covers, we cannot entirely prevent theft. Local communities and law enforcement must step up to ensure the safety of citizens,” Wahab said. He further suggested that addressing theft issues, such as mobile and motorcycle thefts, required stricter enforcement and halting the illegal trade of stolen goods. Meanwhile, Deputy Mayor Salman Abdullah Murad took swift action following a fire at a factory near Port Qasim. The fire, caused by a boiler explosion, did not result in any casualties, and the police have launched an investigation. Murad, in coordination with the deputy commissioner and SSP Malir, was monitoring the situation closely, ensuring that the necessary steps were taken to prevent such incidents in the future.