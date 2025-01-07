Khabeer discusses national unity with Kundi

PESHAWAR - Chairman of the Ruet-e-Hilal Committee and the Imam of Badshahi Mosque Lahore, Maulana Syed Muhammad Abdul Khabeer Azad, on Monday visited Governor House and met with the Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Faisal Karim Kundi to discuss national unity.

The meeting was also attended by leaders of the Pakistani-origin business community based in London.

During the discussion, various national and religious issues were addressed, with a special focus on the importance and implementation of the Fatwas issued under the Paigham-e-Pakistan initiative. The meeting emphasized the need for joint efforts to promote national unity, harmony, and sectarian tolerance. Maulana Azad highlighted the Fatwas issued under the Paigham-e-Pakistan initiative as a crucial milestone for national unity, pointing out their positive impact. Governor Faisal Karim Kundi acknowledged the role of Paigham-e-Pakistan and said that these Fatwas provide a strong foundation for maintaining peace and eradicating extremism. The Governor also mentioned that the Governor House had been opened to the public to address issues to the best of its ability.

He emphasized that the Governor House was taking practical steps to promote interfaith and inter-sect tolerance. He further announced that a national conference of religious leaders would be organized soon at the Governor House. He urged scholars and religious leaders to play their part in spreading this message to the public. Maulana Azad praised the Governor for holding public days at the Governor House, drawing a comparison to Caliph Umar bin Al-Khittab (RA) who established open courts during his caliphate.

He also appreciated the practical steps being taken at the Governor House to promote inter-sect harmony. Maulana Azad shared that a conference focused on religious tolerance, organized by the Ruet-e-Hilal Committee, would soon be held at the Governor House in Peshawar.

In the meeting, Maulana Azad paid tribute to the late Prime Minister, Zulfiar Ali Bhutto, for his services to Pakistan and the Muslim world.

Governor Faisal Karim Kundi, recognized Maulana Azad’s national and religious services, honored him with a special shield and gifts. Meanwhile, A special Senate meeting of Lakki Marwat University was held at the Governor House under the chairmanship of Governor, Faisal Karim Kundi. The meeting reviewed recommendations from the Governor Inspection Team’s inquiry report regarding the university. The university’s institutes and business rules were also presented for approval. A committee, including HEC, the Higher Education Department, and university members, was tasked with reviewing the future of 5,000 students affected by the illegal affiliation of 35 colleges. A report will be presented in one month.

The meeting also decided to send the JIT inquiry report’s recommendations, covering asset distribution, faculty appointments, and compliance with HEC guidelines, to the university syndicate for review. The importance of merit-based policies for a strong educational system was emphasized by Faisal Karim Kundi. Other officials, including HEC Executive Director Prof. Dr. Zia-ul-Qyoom, VC Professor Dr Shakibullah participated in the meeting. Similarly, The second Open Day at the Governor House was held with Governor Faisal Karim Kundi listening to the grievances of the public.

During the event, individuals from various parts of the province presented their concerns, ranging from administrative issues to local development needs. The Governor assured the attendees that their issues would be addressed promptly, emphasizing his commitment to providing a platform for people to voice their problems. The event was part of ongoing efforts to ensure transparency and direct communication between the public and Governor Faisal Karim Kundi.