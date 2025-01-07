Tuesday, January 07, 2025
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

KP launches youth empowerment loan scheme to boost tourism and women entrepreneurship

KP launches youth empowerment loan scheme to boost tourism and women entrepreneurship
Web Desk
5:44 PM | January 07, 2025
National

Zahid Chanzeb, Adviser to the Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Tourism, Culture, Archaeology, and Museums, has announced the ‘Chief Minister’s Youth Empowerment’ programme aimed at supporting youth in tourist regions.

Under the scheme, beneficiaries can access loans of up to Rs 3 million to construct additional rooms for tourists alongside their existing residences.

Chanzeb highlighted that the program is designed to enhance local tourism infrastructure and also provides opportunities for women to start their businesses, fostering entrepreneurship and economic growth in the province.

Tags:

Web Desk

National

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2025-01-07/Lahore/epaper_img_1736230246.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025