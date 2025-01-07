KP launches youth empowerment loan scheme to boost tourism and women entrepreneurship

Zahid Chanzeb, Adviser to the Chief Minister of on Tourism, Culture, Archaeology, and Museums, has announced the ‘Chief Minister’s Youth Empowerment’ programme aimed at supporting youth in tourist regions.

Under the scheme, beneficiaries can access loans of up to Rs 3 million to construct additional rooms for tourists alongside their existing residences.

Chanzeb highlighted that the program is designed to enhance local tourism infrastructure and also provides opportunities for women to start their businesses, fostering entrepreneurship and economic growth in the province.