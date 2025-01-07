Tuesday, January 07, 2025
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

KP law minister pays surprise visit to DHQ hospital

NEWS WIRE
January 07, 2025
Newspaper, Regional, Peshawar

KOHAT  -  Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister on Law and Parliamentary Affairs Aftab Alam Afridi Advocate has urged upon the public to raise their voice for their rights and wherever they see any kind of corruption, any flaw or injustice especially in the government departments stand up against it.

Silence on such issues is tantamount to injustice on oneself, he added. This he stressed while talking to the patients and their families on the occasion of his surprise visit to the District Headquarters Hospital Kohat last night along-with the Chairman DDAC Kohat Shafi Jan MPA. The Law Minister and the Chairman DDAC Kohat made a detailed visit to various wards of the hospital including the emergency and the Pharmacy and apprised themselves about the medical facilities being provided to the patients.

He also inquired about the medical facilities and the behavior of the medical staff from the patients and their relatives. The Law Minister declared that anyone who receives government salary must have to serve  otherwise he will have to go home and there will be no concession with anyone in this respect. He announced that he will make at least 2 surprised visits to the hospitals every month and ensure the provision of quality medical facilities to the public.

Admissions underway at IUB; fee reduction offered

Describing the cleanliness of the hospital, especially, of the washrooms, as unsatisfactory, the minister directed its immediate improvement.

Tags:

NEWS WIRE

NEWS WIRE

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2025-01-06/Lahore/epaper_img_1736148849.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025