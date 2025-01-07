Tuesday, January 07, 2025
Kurram incident wouldn’t affect peace agreement: Saif

January 07, 2025
PESHAWAR  -  Barrister Saif, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s information adviser, has said that an incident in Kurram district will not affect the peace  agreement. “We could not share the details for now that who are the accused and to whom they belong,” provincial official said. Muhammad Ali Saif said, “This is sensitive information, we will share the details after completion of the investigation.”  He said, the roads will be opened after issuance of security clearance. It is to be mentioned here that after a peace deal between the warring tribes in Kurram region and it was decided to open the roads, militants opened fire on Deputy Commissioner Javedullah Mehsud, injuring him and some security personnel. According to reports two militants involved in the attack on DC Kurram have been arrested. The militants were apprehended during a crackdown in Kurram, police said.

