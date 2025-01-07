Lahore’s Bismal, Hajra to represent Pakistan at ITF Asia U-14 C’ship amid calls for sponsorship

LAHORE - Lahore’s young tennis talents, Bismal Zia (of Ali Embroidery Mills) and Hajra Sohail, have been selected to represent Pakistan at the ITF Asia U-14 Development Championship 2025, scheduled to be held in Colombo, Sri Lanka, from January 9 to 26. This remarkable achievement is a proof of the dedicated efforts of Rashid Malik (Tamgha-e-Imtiaz) and Punjab Lawn Tennis Association (PLTA) in nurturing junior tennis in Punjab, particularly in the U-12 and U-14 girls’ categories. The exceptional feat of all five players in the U-14 girls’ trials at the Pakistan Tennis Federation (PTF) Islamabad hailing from Lahore highlights the city’s dominance in junior tennis. The parents of these young athletes also deserve accolades for their steadfast support, often making personal sacrifices to enable their children’s dreams. Hajra Sohail’s father, Muhammad Sohail Rana, a retired govt servant, shared his daughter’s inspiring journey. Despite Hajra’s immense talent, her development has been solely funded by her father’s personal savings, highlighting the financial struggles faced by many aspiring athletes. As they prepare for the international stage, both Bismal and Hajra have voiced concerns about the lack of recognition and financial support for tennis players compared to cricketers. They emphasize the need for sponsorships, access to international training, and participation in more global tournaments. It is hoped that corporate giants will step forward to support this exceptional talent, whose dedication and potential deserve their generous backing to proudly elevate Pakistan’s flag on international stages.