Larkana Police save citizen from kidnapping

LARKANA - Under the supervision of Superintendent of Police (SP) Haseeb Javed Somar Memon, the Larkana Police successfully rescued a resident of Larkana from an attempted kidnapping on Monday. The police tracked Muhammad Sharif, a resident of Perzada Colony, Larkana, who was heading towards the Kashmore district. Using modern technological tools, they prevented him from being abducted. The police became suspicious when they noticed that Sharif was continuously talking on the phone while in the Kashmore district. They traced his location and contacted him. Sharif explained that he was traveling to Kashmore under the guise of conducting business. Sharif expressed his gratitude to the Larkana Police, stating, “I am thankful to the Larkana Police for saving me from a significant loss.” The police have urged all citizens to be cautious and not to trust unknown phone calls or visit suspicious areas. If you suspect you are being targeted, report it immediately to your nearest police station to protect yourself and your family from potential harm.