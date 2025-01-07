Tuesday, January 07, 2025
LDA seals 116 illegal commercial buildings

Staff Reporter
January 07, 2025
Newspaper, Regional, Lahore

LAHORE  - The Lahore Development Authority (LDA) on Monday continued its crackdown on illegal commercial properties and sealed another 116 buildings in various localities of the city. Under the guidance of DG LDA Tahir Farooq, teams carried out operations in Gulberg, Faisal Town, New Garden Town, Allama Iqbal Town, Gujjarpura, Shadman and Gulshan Ravi. These operations resulted in the sealing and demolition of commercial properties operating illegally. A total of 28 properties were sealed in Gulberg, Faisal Town, and New Garden Town, while 36 properties were sealed in Allama Iqbal Town. Additionally, 52 properties were sealed in Gujjarpura, Shadman, and Gulshan Ravi.

Staff Reporter

