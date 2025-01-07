Tuesday, January 07, 2025
LESCO seeks rangers’ support to tackle defaulters and electricity theft

Web Desk
12:44 PM | January 07, 2025
National

The Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) has sought assistance from Rangers to launch an operation against top defaulters and electricity thieves, according to a notification issued on Tuesday.

The operation will initially focus on the top 100 defaulters in the Okara Circle, particularly in border and remote villages, with Rangers providing support to LESCO teams.

Following the Okara operation, similar actions are planned in Kasur, Sheikhupura, and Nankana Circles, which have reported high rates of losses and defaults.

LESCO has declared the issue highly sensitive and directed its officers to compile and submit lists of defaulters within two days. The collaboration with Rangers aims to strengthen efforts in curbing electricity theft and ensuring efficient recovery of dues.

