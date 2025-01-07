Tuesday, January 07, 2025
LHC stays dismissal of PIA senior flight steward

OUR STAFF REPORT
January 07, 2025
Newspaper, Regional, Lahore

LAHORE  -  The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Monday stayed the dismissal of a senior flight steward of Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) and directed him to deposit Rs. 500,000 with the deputy registrar (judicial) within a week to avail the relief. Justice Muhammad Raza Qureshi passed the order while hearing a petition filed by Senior Flight Steward Adnan Khan, who had challenged the Federal Ombudsman for Protection against Harassment’s decision to dismiss him. The court also issued notices to PIA, the complainant, and other respondents, seeking replies by January 22. The petitioner’s counsel argued before the court that a female colleague of the petitioner had filed a complaint with the ombudsman, accusing him of sexual harassment via WhatsApp. The ombudsman accepted the complaint, ordered the petitioner’s dismissal, and imposed a Rs. 500,000 fine. A subsequent representation filed by the petitioner to the president was also dismissed, he added. The counsel submitted that the ombudsman’s decision was unlawful and that the petitioner was not given a fair opportunity to cross-examine evidence. He also described the penalty as harsh and disproportionate.After hearing initial arguments, the court stayed the petitioner’s dismissal, issued notices to the respondents, and sought their replies.

