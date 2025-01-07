Tuesday, January 07, 2025
Magical moments for children at Alhamra Cultural Complex

NEWS WIRE
January 07, 2025
Newspaper, Lifestyle & Entertainment

LAHORE  -  The Alhamra Cultural Complex, Gulberg, came alive with vibrant children’s activities, including a captivating puppet show, an entertaining magic show and the delightful play “Jinn aur Jadugar”. Accompanied by their parents, children enthusiastically engaged with the performances, thoroughly enjoying the artistry on display. These activities provide quality entertainment and impart valuable lessons about the complexities of real life. Chairman Alhamra Razi Ahmed said, “Literary and cultural activities play a pivotal role in enhancing children’s cognitive and creative abilities and fostering balanced personalities.”  Executive Director Tauqeer Haider Kazmi highlighted the significance of these initiatives and said, “These activities serve as a vital bridge to connect children with their rich cultural heritage and traditions, fostering moral development, shaping their future success and contributing to a harmonious and stable society.”

North Korea fires missile as Blinken warns of Russia cooperation

NEWS WIRE

