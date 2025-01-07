Memon assures expediting process of providing plots to journalists

KARACHI - Sindh Information Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon on Monday ordered immediate solution to the plots issue of journalists in Karachi. A delegation of Karachi Press Club (KPC) President Fazil Jamili and Governing Body members Hafeez Baloch, Hammad Hussain, and Mona Siddiqui called on Memon at his office. Memon congratulated the newly-elected KPC body on their poll success and extended his best wishes. The KPC delegation informed the information minister about the challenges faced by journalists and the press club. Memon issued immediate instructions to address the issues faced by the KPC and journalists. The minister stated that the cooperation between the PPP government, the Sindh government, and the Karachi Press Club had been invaluable throughout every era. He emphasised that the role of the KPC in promoting freedom of expression and democratic values was unforgettable. He stated, “The PPP government supports journalists and has consistently worked to protect their rights.” He further highlighted the PPP’s role in safeguarding freedom of expression in every era. Memon expressed his desire to complete the unfinished work left by the previous KPC body in collaboration with the current body. He emphasised his commitment to expediting the process of providing plots to journalists to ensure relief for his journalist colleagues. He stated that he was aware of the challenges faced by print and electronic media houses, adding that the PPP’s Sindh government has consistently strived to provide relief to media houses in every period. He assured that the Sindh government was ready to extend all kinds of cooperation for the progressive upgradation of the club. Jamili briefed Memon about the proposed International Media Conference. Memon assured him that the Sindh government would provide all possible support for the conference. Secretary Information Nadeem-ur-Rehman Memon, DG Information Saleem Khan, Director Advertisement Muhammad Yousuf Kabooro, and Sarang Latif Chandio were also present at the meeting.