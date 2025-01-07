Tuesday, January 07, 2025
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

Minister opens solid waste management service in Khairpur Tamewali

Our Staff Reporter
January 07, 2025
Newspaper, Regional, Multan

BAHAWALPUR  -  Provincial Minister for Irrigation Kazim Ali Pizada has said that the launch of solid waste management services in tehsil Khairpur Tamewali reflects Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif’s clean Punjab vision, and the provision of modern sanitation facilities for the people is a remarkable initiative by the Punjab government. He expressed these views at the inaugural ceremony of solid waste management services in tehsil Khairpur Tamewali as the chief guest. Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Dr. Farhan Farooq, Assistant Commissioner Khairpur Tamiwali, Chief Executive Officer Bahawalpur Waste Management Company, Deputy Director Local Government, company officials, sanitary staff, contractors of solid waste management in Khairpur Tamiwali, sanitary staff, and local dignitaries were also present. Kazim Ali Pizada said that Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif had taken significant steps to provide basic sanitation facilities to the people living in villages, rural areas.

Admissions underway at IUB; fee reduction offered

Tags:

Our Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2025-01-06/Lahore/epaper_img_1736148849.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025