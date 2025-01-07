Minister opens solid waste management service in Khairpur Tamewali

BAHAWALPUR - Provincial Minister for Irrigation Kazim Ali Pizada has said that the launch of solid waste management services in tehsil Khairpur Tamewali reflects Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif’s clean Punjab vision, and the provision of modern sanitation facilities for the people is a remarkable initiative by the Punjab government. He expressed these views at the inaugural ceremony of solid waste management services in tehsil Khairpur Tamewali as the chief guest. Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Dr. Farhan Farooq, Assistant Commissioner Khairpur Tamiwali, Chief Executive Officer Bahawalpur Waste Management Company, Deputy Director Local Government, company officials, sanitary staff, contractors of solid waste management in Khairpur Tamiwali, sanitary staff, and local dignitaries were also present. Kazim Ali Pizada said that Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif had taken significant steps to provide basic sanitation facilities to the people living in villages, rural areas.