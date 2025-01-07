Motorways closed due to dense fog

SARGODHA - Various sections of the motorways were closed as blanketed over the Punjab region. According to Motorway police spokesperson here on Monday,various cities of Punjab witnessed fog including Sargodha,leading closure of Kot Momin to Lahore (M-2), Faisalabad and Multan (M-4) as the visibility turned to zero. Police urged citizens to avoid unnecessary travelling and urged drivers to use fog lights along with double indicators to avoid untoward incident.

35 LIVESTOCK CARD DISTRIBUTED

The Deputy Director (DD) livestock Sillanwali,Dr.Hafiz Ehsan Ullah on Monday said that in line with special directives of Chief Minister (CM) of Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif the process of distribution of livestock card among eligible farmers including women has been continue successfully. According to a spokesperson, DD while talking to media said that 35 livestock cards have been distributed among eligible women in Tehsil Sillanwali so far. The card beneficiary women would purchase cows, bedfellows, goats, sheep and fodder under the livestock card shadow. The incumbent government was striving hard to uplift the poor by introducing such initiatives, DD concluded.

EIGHT HELD ON SELLING ILLEGAL FUEL

Civil defense department on Monday sealed eight illegal fuel pumps and arrested the owners for violation. The police spokesman said that the teams raided various localities including Kot Fareed, Lorry Adda,85 NB, Sillanwali road and nabbed Akbar, Muhammad Umar, Asif, Javed and others for selling open petrol and holding illegal material of illegal gas refilling. Further investigation was underway.