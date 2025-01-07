Naushahro Feroze Police arrest 12 criminals, seven drug peddlers

NAUSHAHRO FEROZE - Naushahro Feroze district police on Monday claimed to have arrested 12 criminals and seven drug peddlers in different raids. According to the police report, Moro police arrested accused Kamran Abro, wanted in a murder case, alongwith the weapon used in the crime. A pistol and 5 rounds were recovered from his possession.

Sidhoja police arrested accused Sher Khan Khoso and recovered a pistol and 5 rounds from his possession. The police also registered a case against the accused and started further probe.

Mithiani police, acting on public complaints, arrested BISP device holder Naseer Mallah, who was illegally deducting money from beneficiaries of BISP. A device machine and Rs25,000 in cash were recovered from him, and a case was registered.

Mehrabpur police arrested two accused, Allah Dino and Saleem Solangi, wanted in theft cases. Stolen transformer coils and motorcycle parts were recovered from their possession.

Mehrabpur, Moro, Daris, and Mithiani police conducted separate operations, leading to the arrest of 7 drug dealers.