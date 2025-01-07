No backdoor talks with govt to get relief, PTI claims

Gohar Khan says Bushra Bibi not involved in talks process, ‘Our negotiations committee only channel to contact with govt’. Urges govt to facilitate meeting with Imran Khan in jail to finalise charter of demands. Waqas Akram claims govt ranks have some spoilers making obstacles in talks.

ISLAMABAD - The opposition Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Monday denied reports that former first lady Bushra Bibi was spearheading backdoor talks with the powers-that-be to get some relief for the party of her spouse Imran Khan.

The opposition party also urged the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) government to facilitate its negotiation committee’s meeting with the jailed leader Imran Khan to help it finalise its charter of demands.

The government and the PTI negotiation committees are expected to sit together during this week in a crucial third sitting in which the latter is set to present its demands in writing.

“Bushra Bibi is not involved in this (talks) process. This information is wrong that some backdoor channel has been opened and talks are underway with Bushra Bibi,” said Chairman PTI Gohar Ali Khan while talking to reporters here, adding that the party was not holding any behind the scene negotiations.

He said the PTI’s negotiation committee constituted by ex-premier Imran Khan was only holding talks with the ruling alliance. He noted that the committee held two meetings uptil now, and no other huddle than these took place over this issue.

Gohar said the PTI committee had put forth two straightforward demands before the government, which include the release of all political prisoners and formation of a judicial commission to investigate violent incidents of May 9 and November 26. He recalled Khan has already given a timeframe for conclusion of the talks by saying that there should be some outcome of the dialogue till January 31.

Last weeks, some unconfirmed media reports said that Bushra, the wife of former prime minister Imran Khan, was actually holding talks with the powerful quarters while staying in Peshawar.

While talking to reporters in Rawalpindi’s Adiala Jail, Khan expressed similar thoughts and said it was mere a propaganda that his spouse Bushra was in contact with someone else. “Our negotiation committee is looking into these matters.” he said. He added that the non-seriousness of the government in the talks process was obvious because it has not made any progress on the issue of PTI’s missing protestors since November 26 last year.

PTI claims that some of its workers had gone missing when the law enforcement agencies used force on November 26 to clear Islamabad’s D-Chowk from protestors - an allegation that the government denies.

In a separate statement, PTI Information Secretary Sheikh Waqas Akram said the PML-N government’s aides should not doubt the opposition party’s intentions pertaining to the parlays.

“Rather, the talks have made no headway due to the fascist regime’s non-serious and coercive attitude,” he said.

Akram urged the government to rein in spoilers within its own ranks, who were determined to sabotage the negotiations process and had become major obstacles to its success. He emphasized that PTI’s commitment to resolving the current political impasse was clear when Khan took the initiative to form an empowered negotiating committee. “But the present regime failed to reciprocate with equal seriousness.”

He expressed surprise at the accountability court’s sudden postponement of its long-awaited verdict again in the £190 million Al-Qadir Trust Case against Khan and his wife Bibi, due to a judge’s unavailability.

He lamented that the “unrepresentative” government was exploiting the court system to deliberately delay the decision, thereby unjustly prolonging the detention of PTI founder despite lacking any valid grounds for his imprisonment.

Akram claimed that similar to the Iddat Case, the Al-Qadir Case lacked merit and substance, adding that if the details of this case were exposed, it would not only embarrass Pakistan’s judicial system globally but undermine its credibility as well.

He said PTI should be not be blamed for moving the goalposts, as its demands had been very clear and consistent since the inception of the dialogue process. “Our demands include the release of all under trail prisoners including Khan and establishing an empowered judicial commission consisting senior most judges of the apex court tasked to probe violent incidents of May 9 and November 26 to hold perpetrators accountable,” he added.

He emphasised that it was incumbent upon the government to bring down the political temperature and provide the negotiation committee the access to PTI chief Khan to get his regular inputs regarding the negotiation process. “Only Khan can make any final decisions (over the issue),”he added.

The PTI information secretary urged the government to fulfil its commitment and immediately facilitate a meeting between PTI’s negotiating team and Khan, avoiding unnecessary confusion to help steer the country out of quagmire of problems.