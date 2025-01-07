No deadlock in talks with PTI, says Rana Sana

Asif says continuity in dialogue with PTI to help resolve political issues .

ISLAMABAD - Advisor to Prime Minister on Political Affairs Rana Sanaullah on Monday appreciated the government and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif for reviving the economy of Pakistan.

PTI last regime was responsible for sluggish economy in the country, he said while talking to a private television channel.

Pakistan is moving on right direction due to consistencies in policies and personal efforts of PM Shehbaz Sharif, he added.

In reply to a question about deadlock in talks process with PTI, he said, there is no deadlock in the dialogue session. He, however said that PTI must show flexibility and provide the members of the committee “charter of demand” in writing. We will also reply PTI committee members in black and white, he added.

To a question about demands of the PTI, he said, PTI leadership was demanding release of the prisoners. He said that

PTI founder was also facing 190 million pound case and the court should announce the judgment. In any circumstances, the dialogue should continue for resolving political issues, he said.

Meanwhile, Minister for Defense Khawaja Muhammad Asif on Monday said that continuity in dialogue with Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI), would help resolve political issues.

PTI must show seriousness and provide charter of demand in writing without wasting time, he said while talking to a private television channel.

PTI founder is seeking support from foreign country and desperately looking someone to regain power, he said. He said that leaders of PTI from Khyber Pakhtunkhawa had utilized the official resources to attack on the Center. He said, it was the responsibility of the chief minister KP to utilize the official funds for improving governance in Kuram and Parachinar areas.

Commenting on pressure of foreign country, he said, no compromise would be made on sovereignty and defense needs of Pakistan. To a question about reservation of coalition partner, he said political differences are part of the democratic system. The government would address all the reservations of coalition partner through negotiations, he said.