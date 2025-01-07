Tuesday, January 07, 2025
NOC issued for mega sewage, water treatment project

January 07, 2025
Kot Addu  -  In line with the visionary leadership of Punjab’s Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz, significant progress has been made on the Model City Project aimed at addressing the city’s long-standing sewage issues.

The Managing Director of Punjab Municipal Development, Syed Zahid Aziz, confirmed the acquisition of a No Objection Certificate (NOC) from the Environment Department, clearing a major procedural hurdle for the project.

World Bank Program Officer Salman Mirza announced the imminent commencement of the mega sewage and water treatment initiative, funded with an investment of Rs1.25 billion. He expressed optimism that work would begin by mid-January or February, offering much-needed relief to the residents.

Former Provincial Minister for Prisons, Malik Ahmad Yar Hinjra, played a pivotal role in advocating for the project, emphasizing the urgent need to tackle Kot Addu’s critical sewage drainage problems. “An underground sewage system will be installed across the city to provide a long-term solution to waterlogging and sanitation issues,” he stated. The Deputy Commissioner of Kot Addu has been lauded for facilitating the completion of essential paperwork, which has expedited the project’s launch. Salman Mirza also noted that once the Irrigation Department grants its NOC, work on the water treatment plant will proceed without delay. This development promises to improve urban infrastructure significantly and enhance the quality of life for the citizens of Kot Addu. The project reflects the government’s commitment to sustainable urban management and environmental conservation.

