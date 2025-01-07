Tuesday, January 07, 2025
Norway PM says Musk’s attacks on other countries ‘worrying’

January 07, 2025
OSLO  -  Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Store said on Monday he was concerned by billionaire Elon Musk’s recent comments on the internal affairs of European nations. Store became the latest European leader to raise concerns about attacks by the X social media platform owner and Donald Trump ally. “I find it worrying that a man with considerable access to social networks and significant economic resources is so directly involved in the internal affairs of other countries,” Store told Norwegian public radio NRK. “It is not the way that things should happen between democracies and allies,” Store added when asked whether Musk might interfere in Norway’s legislative election, scheduled for September.

“If we were to see that in Norway, I hope and I believe that all of the Norwegian political scene would object to this and distance itself” from such comments, said the Labour prime minister, who is struggling in opinion polls.

Musk has increasingly backed far-right and anti-immigration parties in Europe and launched attacks on leaders such as British Prime Minister Keir Starmer.

