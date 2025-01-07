Tuesday, January 07, 2025
Number of cellular subscribers reaches 193m

NEWS WIRE
January 07, 2025
Newspaper, Regional, Islamabad

ISLAMABAD  -  The number of cellular subscribers in Pakistan reached 193,238,238 million, with a mobile teledensity of 79.10 percent, by the end of November 2024, according to data from the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA). The data also revealed that mobile broadband subscribers have grown to 139 million, achieving a mobile penetration rate of 56.90 percent. In addition, fixed telephone subscribers stood at 3 million, reflecting a fixed teledensity of 1.10 percent, while broadband subscribers totaled 143 million, with a broadband penetration rate of 58.39 percent.

