Pak-China trade halted as Hunza protests against power outages intensify

GILGIT - The Karakoram Highway, a critical trade and tourism artery between Pakistan and China, remained blocked for the fourth consecutive day as residents of Hunza district protest prolonged power outages amidst freezing winter temperatures.

Organized by the all political parties, Hunza Awami Action Committee and the All Parties Traders Association, the sit-in has disrupted economic activity and stranded over 700 trucks loaded with imports and exports along the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor.

The protesters, gathered in Aliabad and surrounding areas, have refused government assurances to address the crisis, labelling them as empty promises. Demonstrators demand immediate and permanent solutions to the region’s chronic energy shortages, including the activation of thermal power generators to mitigate outages that currently last up to 22 hours daily. While talking to The Nation, Imran Ali, president of the Gilgit-Baltistan Chamber of Commerce and Industry, said, trucks carrying goods from China are stuck at the dry port, while Pakistani vehicles meant for internal distribution are stranded across Hunza due to the protest. He warned that the situation was worsening as snow-clearing machinery remains immobilized, preventing the restoration of key trade routes. Protesters argue that the government’s reliance on hydropower, which diminishes during the winters due to frozen waterways, is an outdated and inadequate approach to meeting the region’s energy needs. “The government must recognize that temporary fixes are no longer acceptable,” said Abaidullah Baig, member of the Gilgit-Baltistan legislative assembly from Hunza. “We will continue our sit-in until tangible measures are taken”. According to a source in the Gilgit-Baltistan Water and Power Department, Gilgit-Baltistanhosts 127 hydropower stations and 34 thermal plants, yet residents continue to endure some of the worst power shortages in the country. Meanwhile, the government’s reluctance to run thermal generators, citing high fuel costs, has only fuelled public anger.