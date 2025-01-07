Pakistan offers condolences over deadly earthquake in China

Pakistan has expressed deep sorrow over the loss of lives caused by a powerful earthquake that struck China.

In a statement, the Foreign Office extended heartfelt condolences to the victims, sympathized with their families, and wished a swift recovery for the injured. Pakistan also conveyed best wishes for the ongoing relief efforts in the affected areas.

The earthquake, which hit parts of China and Nepal this morning, has claimed at least 53 lives, leaving many others injured. Authorities are reporting frequent aftershocks in the region.