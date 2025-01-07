Tuesday, January 07, 2025
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

Pakistan penalised for slow over-rate in Cape Town Test

Pakistan penalised for slow over-rate in Cape Town Test
Web Desk
6:28 PM | January 07, 2025
Sports

Pakistan faced penalties for a slow over-rate during the second Test against South Africa in Cape Town, resulting in fines and a deduction of World Test Championship (WTC) points, according to an ICC release.

The team was fined 25% of their match fees and docked five WTC points after being found five overs short of the required quota, even after time allowances were considered.

The sanctions follow Pakistan's 10-wicket defeat to South Africa in Newlands.

The penalties were imposed under Article 2.22 of the ICC Code of Conduct, which fines players 5% of their match fees for every over their side falls short.

Additionally, WTC points were deducted as per Article 16.11.2 of the playing conditions, which penalizes one point for each over short.

The charges were brought by on-field umpires Kumar Dharmasena and Nitin Menon, third umpire Alex Wharf, and fourth umpire Stephen Harris.

Match referee Richie Richardson from the ICC Elite Panel sanctioned the penalties. Pakistan captain Shan Masood accepted the charges and pleaded guilty to the offence.

Faisalabad police arrest suspects for harassing 9 year old girl and her mother

Web Desk

Sports

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2025-01-07/Lahore/epaper_img_1736230246.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025