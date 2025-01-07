Pakistan penalised for slow over-rate in Cape Town Test

Pakistan faced penalties for a slow over-rate during the second Test against South Africa in Cape Town, resulting in fines and a deduction of World Test Championship (WTC) points, according to an ICC release.

The team was fined 25% of their match fees and docked five WTC points after being found five overs short of the required quota, even after time allowances were considered.

The sanctions follow Pakistan's 10-wicket defeat to South Africa in Newlands.

The penalties were imposed under Article 2.22 of the ICC Code of Conduct, which fines players 5% of their match fees for every over their side falls short.

Additionally, WTC points were deducted as per Article 16.11.2 of the playing conditions, which penalizes one point for each over short.

The charges were brought by on-field umpires Kumar Dharmasena and Nitin Menon, third umpire Alex Wharf, and fourth umpire Stephen Harris.

Match referee Richie Richardson from the ICC Elite Panel sanctioned the penalties. Pakistan captain Shan Masood accepted the charges and pleaded guilty to the offence.