Pakistan’s Threat Perceptions

Pakistan’s massively aggravated threat perceptions now have wider dimensions; they emanate from the larger Asian and especially the GMER-South Asian contexts. The US is the most dominant and hegemonic military power at the Asian and global levels. It has an unqualified global strategic reach and a corresponding sphere of influence. China, its ostensible adversary or competitor, has its own threat perceptions from it and continues efforts to maintain a viable strategic balance between them. This has resulted in the PLA acquiring phenomenal multidimensional, multidomain military and technological capacities and capabilities. India, which has a long-standing border dispute with China and considers itself its equal in most if not all respects, views China’s burgeoning military-nuclear-missile prowess with extreme trepidation. It feels that China’s evolving military might, ostensibly vis-a-vis the US, can and will be used against it too. Consequently, it feels compelled to seek a favourable strategic balance with China. In turn, Pakistan views India’s enhanced military prowess, ostensibly against China, with well founded apprehensions. It fears that India’s growing military capacities and capabilities can and will be employed against it too. Therefore, it too is forced to continuously upgrade its own military-nuclear-missile capacities to maintain credible, full spectrum deterrence and a viable strategic balance in the South Asian-subcontinental context. A domino effect, a cyclic progression and multidomain proliferation of military technologies, capacities and capabilities is thus a natural corollary to the clashing geostrategic objectives of the major players in South Asia and the larger Asian theatre. This critical geostrategic environment will not change unless the geopolitical imperatives of these powers/players in this region-at-large, change!

Therefore, the US needs to view Pakistan’s military compulsions in the larger Asian, in particular the South Asian-subcontinental contexts. It must realize that Pakistan’s threat perceptions, which are now acquiring existential dimensions, are real and cannot be ignored. It cannot afford to have an adverse, unfavourable strategic balance with India, ever. Aspersions on its capabilities to secure its independence, territorial integrity, and sovereignty are thus unfounded, unrealistic and unacceptable. Pakistan will never lower its guard and allow itself to be defanged, denuclearized and left at the mercy of external forces a la Ukraine and a host of countries in the GMER-North Africa. Its Armed Forces, its military-nuclear-missile capacities and capabilities are thus non-negotiable and emerge as the veritable centre of gravity on which its national security and survival as a viable, independent and sovereign state, hinges. Period.

The other existential threat to Pakistan could emanate from the geostrategic events that might potentially unfold in Iran in the foreseeable future. There are two hypotheses. One, Iran goes nuclear or two, its nuclear program is pre-empted/scuttled by the US-led West and Israel. If Iran crosses the nuclear Rubicon, then it would probably deter hostilities against it for good or at the least, extensively. The US-led West and Israel will then have to revisit their strategies (air strikes, JCPOA) against Iran. If hostilities get the better of Iran before it can go nuclear then a destabilized, weakened Iran would raise very serious, existential threats for Pakistan too. It will denude Pakistan’s western flank, unsheathing a dangerous, strategic vulnerability! Does the success of Iran’s nuclear program then become a veritable sine qua non for its security and by implication Pakistan’s as well? Does Pakistan then have a genuine stake in Iran’s security, independence, territorial integrity and sovereignty?

Both Iran and Pakistan must draw the right lessons from Ukraine’s fate - which would have been entirely different had it not fallen for the false and glib promises of the US, UK and Russia and given up its nuclear warheads and missiles. It was left defanged, denuclearized, weakened and at the mercy of the same external forces which are now heartlessly ravaging it for their own national interests. It would not have suffered the devastation, destruction and abject humiliation that it is going through right now. The destroyed states in the GMER-North Africa too suffered similar fates. In all cases, their destruction and annihilations were preceded by the destruction of their Armed Forces. Only then were attempts made at regime changes and the neutralization of threats to the ostensible vital national interests of the US-led West and Israel. Will such recent history be repeated so, and this soon? Iran and Pakistan need to beware of such ostensibly “successful preliminary operations”!

Pakistan’s military is well deployed and poised to counter all possible threats from the East. It is tackling the scourge of terrorism emanating from Afghanistan and Iran very effectively as well. Efforts are in hand to stabilize the inner front through dialogue between the political parties and the warring sectarian groups. Its economy is steadying too. That leaves the potential threat from a possibly destabilized, devastated or even vanquished Iran to consider. Existential threats to Pakistan could materialize through a wide pincer movement from the West and East simultaneously, supported by terrorist onslaughts from Afghanistan and Iran and compounded by a weak, crumbling, imploding inner front. Or ominously, Armageddon could possibly bypass Iran and move further East, too! In the event of such hypotheses materializing Pakistan will have to foremost ascertain its own vital national interests and then pursue them dynamically, assertively, aggressively without fear or favour. Period.

Pakistan must be prepared to deter, pre-empt and counter these highly aggravated, existential threats. It thus becomes imperative that it persists with maintaining the most effective military-nuclear-missile capacities and capabilities to obviate all operational hypotheses against it. It should remain cognizant of the evolving geopolitical and geostrategic developments in the GMER-SCAR Complex and position itself well to meet the conflicting demands of its own security and national interests and those of some regional and global powers!

Imran Malik

The writer is a retired brigadier of the Pakistan Army. He can be reached at im.k846@gmail.com and tweets @K846Im.