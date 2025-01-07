Tuesday, January 07, 2025
Pakistan unveils first local ventilator, world’s smallest rechargeable nebulizer

Web Desk
11:35 AM | January 07, 2025
Pakistan has made significant strides in technological innovation, with the launch of its first locally-produced ventilator and the development of the world’s smallest rechargeable nebulizer.

The ventilator, created under the ‘Uraan Pakistan’ initiative to promote indigenous technology, was unveiled by Federal Minister for Planning, Development, and Special Initiatives Ahsan Iqbal. Praising the private company behind this achievement, Iqbal called it a “champion of Uraan Pakistan” and urged collective efforts to foster innovation and reshape Pakistan’s global image as the country approaches its centenary in 2047.

He emphasized the importance of embracing the Fourth Industrial Revolution and adopting long-term reforms to boost technological and economic progress. The minister set ambitious goals, including increasing exports to $100 billion within the next decade, and encouraged the private sector to lead advancements in agriculture, industry, and technology.

In a separate achievement, students from the University of Karachi’s Faculty of Pharmacy and Pharmaceutical Sciences have developed the world’s smallest rechargeable nebulizer. This portable device is a groundbreaking solution for patients with asthma and other respiratory issues, offering convenience for use during travel or at the workplace.

The student-led team, including Abdul Rehman Siddiqui, Taha Ishaq, Syed Wali Uddin, Syeda Arshiya, Zohaib Salman, Maham Zaidi, Priyan Khan, and Tuba Saleem, designed the compact nebulizer to address the challenges of bulky traditional devices. Their innovation provides a practical and efficient way for patients to manage respiratory conditions amidst rising pollution and health concerns.

These achievements underscore Pakistan's growing potential in technological self-reliance and innovation, signaling a promising future for the nation’s tech and healthcare sectors.

