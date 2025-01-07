Parvez Elahi indicted in corruption case related to development projects

An accountability court on Tuesday indicted Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader and former Punjab chief minister Parvez Elahi in a case involving alleged corruption in development projects.

Accountability Judge Zubair Shehzad Kayani framed the charges against Elahi, who denied any wrongdoing and signed the chargesheet during the hearing. The court has summoned witnesses to record their statements in the next session.

In a previous hearing, the judge granted a one-day exemption to Parvez Elahi after he filed a petition seeking relief from court appearance.

The court had earlier framed charges against other accused in the case, including Muhammad Khan Bhatti, Khalid Mahmood Chhatta, Asif Mahmood, Naeem Iqbal, Muhammad Asghar, and Asad Ali.

Elahi and the other accused are facing allegations of embezzling funds in various development projects during his tenure as Punjab’s chief minister. The next hearing is expected to focus on witness testimonies.