PCB reschedules HBL PSL 10 player draft to Lahore’s historic Huzoori Bagh

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has announced a change in venue for the HBL PSL Player Draft, now set to take place on Monday, 13 January 2025, at the iconic in Lahore Fort.

Originally planned for Gwadar, the draft was relocated due to unforeseen logistical challenges. However, Gwadar remains a key part of the league's plans, featuring prominently in the HBL PSL 2025 Trophy Tour scheduled for March.

The Player Draft event will begin broadcasting live at 12:30 PM PKT, as the six franchises prepare to assemble their squads for the milestone 10th edition of the league, which will run from 8 April to 19 May 2025.

Set against the historical backdrop of Lahore Fort, the draft promises to kick off the landmark season in grand style.