PDWP approves various development projects

Peshawar - The meeting of the Provincial Development Working Party (PDWP), chaired by Additional Chief Secretary of the Planning and Development Department, Ikramullah Khan, approved various development projects aimed at improving infrastructure, education, health, and the social welfare sector.

The approved projects include Rs3 billion for the Ehsaas Hunar Programme, Rs2.9 billion for the reconstruction and rehabilitation of a 26-kilometer road from Arandu to Kalkatak Lowari in Chitral district, improvement of flood protection structures in Swat and adjacent rivers, rehabilitation of the CRBC and Paharpur Canal System in Dera Ismail Khan, and feasibility studies for solar lift irrigation schemes across the province.

The forum also approved establishment of a Government College of Commerce in Duggar, Buner, the reconstruction of the Agriculture Research Institute (ARI) in Mingora, Swat, upgrading the Hayasrai Primary Health Centre to a Category-D Hospital in Lower Dir, and the construction of a Thalassemia Department at the District Headquarters Hospital in Batkhela. The meeting further approved construction and rehabilitation of roads in South Waziristan, Tank, Batkhela, and Upper Chitral, the purchase of land for cemeteries, and the construction of model religious schools and computer labs in registered religious schools. The PDWP also approved projects to enhance governance and research capacity, including the establishment of a Chief Minister’s Policy Office and a Sector Reforms Unit in the Public Health Engineering Department, and a Monitoring and Evaluation System for development projects.

The meeting was attended by PDWP members and officers from various departments.