PM Shehbaz orders strict implementation of e-office system

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif expressed strong dissatisfaction over the failure to implement the e-office system across federal ministries.

Despite repeated directives, the lack of interest and effort from ministries has stalled progress on the initiative. In response, the prime minister made the use of the e-office system mandatory for all correspondence between ministries.

A new circular from his office has stressed strict adherence to the e-office system, explicitly prohibiting physical communication. It instructs ministries to ensure all correspondence is conducted exclusively through e-office and to resubmit any previous communications via the system.

Additionally, the Ministry of IT and NITB have been directed to compile a detailed report, including statistics, on the adoption and compliance of the e-office system across ministries.