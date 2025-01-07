Tuesday, January 07, 2025
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

PM Shehbaz orders strict implementation of e-office system

PM Shehbaz orders strict implementation of e-office system
Web Desk
6:10 PM | January 07, 2025
National

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif expressed strong dissatisfaction over the failure to implement the e-office system across federal ministries.

Despite repeated directives, the lack of interest and effort from ministries has stalled progress on the initiative. In response, the prime minister made the use of the e-office system mandatory for all correspondence between ministries.

A new circular from his office has stressed strict adherence to the e-office system, explicitly prohibiting physical communication. It instructs ministries to ensure all correspondence is conducted exclusively through e-office and to resubmit any previous communications via the system.

Additionally, the Ministry of IT and NITB have been directed to compile a detailed report, including statistics, on the adoption and compliance of the e-office system across ministries.

Web Desk

National

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2025-01-07/Lahore/epaper_img_1736230246.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025